Jaylon Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the New York Giants at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Smith's stats.

Jaylon Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not listed as injured.

Jaylon Smith 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 88 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Jaylon Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 Bears 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 10 Texans 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 13 Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 15 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 1.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 17 Colts 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 0.0 0.0 14 0 0

