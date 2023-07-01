In Week 7 of the 2023 season, Jaylinn Hawkins and the Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Hawkins' numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Jaylinn Hawkins Injury Status

Hawkins is currently not on the injury report.

Jaylinn Hawkins 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Chargers Players

Jaylinn Hawkins 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 0 0 0

