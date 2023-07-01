With +1200 odds to claim the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among the favorites for the award (sixth-best odds in league). Better yet, he has two total props that you can put money on. Find more info on those below.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000 Off. ROY +1200 6th Bet $100 to win $1,200

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Insights

The Seahawks ran 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% running plays last season. They were ninth in the league in scoring.

Offensively, Seattle ranked 11th in the NFL with 231.4 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in passing yards allowed per contest (211.5).

All Seahawks Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Geno Smith +3000 (12th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Tariq Woolen +10000 (28th in NFL) Kenneth Walker III +8000 (37th in NFL) D.K. Metcalf +8000 (37th in NFL) Bobby Wagner +12500 (40th in NFL) Jamal Adams +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyler Lockett +15000 (61st in NFL) Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 (75th in NFL)

