On Saturday, James Outman (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Outman has had a hit in 37 of 75 games this year (49.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.3%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 25.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season (26 of 75), with two or more runs 11 times (14.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .250 AVG .215 .331 OBP .304 .375 SLG .438 8 XBH 14 2 HR 7 17 RBI 18 47/11 K/BB 49/14 7 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings