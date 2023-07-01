James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, James Outman (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Outman has had a hit in 37 of 75 games this year (49.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.3%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 25.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season (26 of 75), with two or more runs 11 times (14.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.250
|AVG
|.215
|.331
|OBP
|.304
|.375
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|47/11
|K/BB
|49/14
|7
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Lynch (1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.96 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.