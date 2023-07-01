Jamal Adams is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Seattle Seahawks kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Jamal Adams Injury Status

Adams is currently not on the injured list.

Jamal Adams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (0 for loss), 0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Jamal Adams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Broncos 0 0 3 0 1

