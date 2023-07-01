The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Jalen Guyton and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a contest versus the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jalen Guyton Injury Status

Guyton is currently not on the injury report.

Is Guyton your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jalen Guyton 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
4 TAR, 2 REC, 64 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Guyton and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Guyton Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 6.40 456 164
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.82 409 155
2023 ADP - 632 210

Other Chargers Players

Austin Ekeler: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Joey Bosa: Stats & Injury News
Mike Williams: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Khalil Mack: Stats & Injury News
Keenan Allen: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Derwin James: Stats & Injury News
Justin Herbert: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Nick Williams: Stats & Injury News
Sebastian Joseph-Day: Stats & Injury News
Morgan Fox: Stats & Injury News
Austin Johnson: Stats & Injury News
Gerald Everett: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
J.C. Jackson: Stats & Injury News
Eric Kendricks: Stats & Injury News
Donald Parham: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Michael Davis: Stats & Injury News
Tanner Muse: Stats & Injury News
Joshua Kelley: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Kenneth Murray: Stats & Injury News
Alohi Gilman: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jalen Guyton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Raiders 1 0 0 0
Week 3 Jaguars 3 2 64 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.