Jalen Guyton: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Jalen Guyton and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a contest versus the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Jalen Guyton Injury Status
Guyton is currently not on the injury report.
Is Guyton your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Jalen Guyton 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|4 TAR, 2 REC, 64 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Guyton and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jalen Guyton Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|6.40
|456
|164
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|17.82
|409
|155
|2023 ADP
|-
|632
|210
Other Chargers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jalen Guyton 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|3
|2
|64
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.