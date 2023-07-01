The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Jalen Guyton and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a contest versus the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jalen Guyton Injury Status

Guyton is currently not on the injury report.

Jalen Guyton 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 2 REC, 64 YDS, 0 TD

Jalen Guyton Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 6.40 456 164 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.82 409 155 2023 ADP - 632 210

Other Chargers Players

Jalen Guyton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 3 2 64 0

