In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Jakorian Bennett and the Las Vegas Raiders will match up against the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Bennett's stats in the piece below.

Jakorian Bennett Injury Status

Bennett is currently listed as active.

Is Bennett your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jakorian Bennett 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Bennett and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Raiders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jakorian Bennett 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.