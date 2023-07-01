Jakobi Meyers is +20000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 75th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Want to bet on Jakobi Meyers? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jakobi Meyers 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Jakobi Meyers Insights

Meyers also contributed with 804 receiving yards on 67 grabs (95 targets) with six TDs last season. He averaged 57.4 yards per game.

The Raiders, who were 12th in the league in points scored last year, attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (242.9 passing yards allowed per game), Las Vegas played better offensively, ranking 11th in the NFL by totaling 231.4 passing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Raiders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Davante Adams +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Maxx Crosby +1200 (6th in NFL) Jimmy Garoppolo +10000 (24th in NFL) Chandler Jones +25000 (71st in NFL) Jakobi Meyers +20000 (75th in NFL) Hunter Renfrow +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.