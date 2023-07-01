Jakob Johnson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jakob Johnson is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Jakob Johnson Injury Status
Johnson is currently not on the injured list.
Jakob Johnson 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD
|6 TAR, 5 REC, 10 YDS, 0 TD
Jakob Johnson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|1.00
|543
|130
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|3.11
|533
|128
|2023 ADP
|-
|853
|162
Other Raiders Players
Jakob Johnson 2022 Game Log
