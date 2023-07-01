Jakob Johnson is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Jakob Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently not on the injured list.

Jakob Johnson 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD 6 TAR, 5 REC, 10 YDS, 0 TD

Jakob Johnson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 1.00 543 130 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 3.11 533 128 2023 ADP - 853 162

Other Raiders Players

Jakob Johnson 2022 Game Log

