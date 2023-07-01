Jakob Johnson is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Jakob Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently not on the injured list.

Is Johnson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jakob Johnson 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD 6 TAR, 5 REC, 10 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Johnson and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jakob Johnson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 1.00 543 130
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 3.11 533 128
2023 ADP - 853 162

Other Raiders Players

Jimmy Garoppolo: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Maxx Crosby: Stats & Injury News
Chandler Jones: Stats & Injury News
Davante Adams: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jakobi Meyers: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Hunter Renfrow: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
John Jenkins: Stats & Injury News
Bilal Nichols: Stats & Injury News
Brian Hoyer: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
DeAndre Carter: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Brandon Bolden: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Marcus Peters: Stats & Injury News
Robert Spillane: Stats & Injury News
Ameer Abdullah: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Austin Hooper: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Roderic Teamer: Stats & Injury News
Jerry Tillery: Stats & Injury News
Brandon Facyson: Stats & Injury News
Jesper Horsted: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
David Long Jr.: Stats & Injury News
Marcus Epps: Stats & Injury News
Josh Jacobs: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Trevon Moehrig: Stats & Injury News
Amik Robertson: Stats & Injury News
Divine Deablo: Stats & Injury News
Zamir White: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Nate Hobbs: Stats & Injury News
Darien Butler: Stats & Injury News
Malcolm Koonce: Stats & Injury News
Luke Masterson: Stats & Injury News
Isaiah Pola-Mao: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jakob Johnson 2022 Game Log

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.