In Week 9 of the 2023 season, Jake Bobo and the Seattle Seahawks will square off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Bobo's stats in the piece below.

Bobo has caught eight passes on nine targets for 127 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Jake Bobo Injury Status

Bobo is currently not on the injured list.

Jake Bobo 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 13 TAR, 10 REC, 135 YDS, 2 TD 1 CAR, 3 YDS (3.0 YPC), 1 TD

Jake Bobo Fantasy Insights

Bobo is currently the 64th-ranked fantasy player at his position (165th overall), putting up 31.8 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

During his last three games Bobo has been targeted nine times, with eight receptions for 127 yards and one TD, resulting in 25.0 fantasy points (8.3 per game) during that period.

Bobo has been targeted 12 times, with nine receptions for 132 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 31.5 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Bobo's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Arizona Cardinals, when he tallied 12.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Other Seahawks Players

Jake Bobo 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 1 1 3 0 Week 3 Panthers 2 1 5 1 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 2 43 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 61 1 Week 8 Browns 2 2 23 0

