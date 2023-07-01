Jack Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders will match up against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign. If you're looking for Jones' stats, here's everything you need to know.

Watch the Raiders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Jack Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not on the injury report.

Is Jones your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jack Jones 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 32 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Raiders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jack Jones 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 9 Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 0.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 15 Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.