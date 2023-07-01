Ja'Sir Taylor is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Chargers clash with the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Ja'Sir Taylor Injury Status

Taylor is currently not listed as injured.

Ja'Sir Taylor 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Ja'Sir Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 14 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 15 Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 18 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

