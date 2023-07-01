Isaiah Spiller is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Los Angeles Chargers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Isaiah Spiller Injury Status

Spiller is currently not on the injury report.

Isaiah Spiller 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 18 CAR, 41 YDS (2.3 YPC), 0 TD 3 TAR, 3 REC, 13 YDS, 0 TD

Isaiah Spiller Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 5.40 465 106 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 40.34 285 75 2023 ADP - 289 79

Other Chargers Players

Isaiah Spiller 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Seahawks 1 -5 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Falcons 7 29 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 4 3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Chiefs 4 11 0 2 11 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 2 3 0 1 2 0

