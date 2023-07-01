Isaiah Spiller: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Isaiah Spiller is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Los Angeles Chargers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Isaiah Spiller Injury Status
Spiller is currently not on the injury report.
Isaiah Spiller 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|18 CAR, 41 YDS (2.3 YPC), 0 TD
|3 TAR, 3 REC, 13 YDS, 0 TD
Isaiah Spiller Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|5.40
|465
|106
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|40.34
|285
|75
|2023 ADP
|-
|289
|79
Isaiah Spiller 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|7
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@49ers
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|4
|11
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
