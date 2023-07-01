The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors' over/under for victories in the 2023 season, 3.5, is pretty low.

Hawaii Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 -115 -110 53.5%

Rainbow Warriors' 2022 Performance

With 438.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 15th-worst in FBS, Hawaii had to lean on its 104th-ranked offense (342.8 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

Hawaii totaled 205.5 passing yards per game on offense last year (99th in FBS), and it allowed 224.8 passing yards per game (66th) on the defensive side of the ball.

UH was winless on the road last season, but went 3-4 at home.

As favorites, the Warriors were undefeated (1-0). But they were just 2-10 as underdogs.

Hawaii's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Dedrick Parson RB 830 YDS / 11 TD / 63.8 YPG / 4.4 YPC

30 REC / 171 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.2 REC YPG Brayden Schager QB 2,348 YDS (55.3%) / 13 TD / 10 INT Tylan Hines RB 634 YDS / 2 TD / 48.8 YPG / 7.6 YPC Zion Bowens WR 35 REC / 494 YDS / 4 TD / 38.0 YPG Penei Pavihi LB 49 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Peter Manuma DB 37 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT Logan Taylor LB 40 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Malik Hausman DB 30 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 6 PD

Rainbow Warriors' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Rainbow Warriors will be playing the 96th-ranked schedule this year.

In terms of difficulty, based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last season, Hawaii will be facing the 94th-ranked conference schedule this year.

Hawaii has six games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and four with less than four wins last season.

Hawaii 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Vanderbilt August 26 - - 1 Stanford September 1 - - 2 Albany (NY) September 10 - - 3 @ Oregon September 16 - - 4 New Mexico State September 24 - - 5 @ UNLV September 30 - - 7 San Diego State October 14 - - 8 @ New Mexico October 21 - - 9 San Jose State October 29 - - 10 @ Nevada November 4 - - 11 Air Force November 11 - - 12 @ Wyoming November 18 - - 13 Colorado State November 25 - -

