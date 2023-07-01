Hawaii 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors' over/under for victories in the 2023 season, 3.5, is pretty low.
Looking to place a futures bet on Hawaii's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Hawaii Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|3.5
|-115
|-110
|53.5%
Bet on Hawaii's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Rainbow Warriors' 2022 Performance
- With 438.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 15th-worst in FBS, Hawaii had to lean on its 104th-ranked offense (342.8 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.
- Hawaii totaled 205.5 passing yards per game on offense last year (99th in FBS), and it allowed 224.8 passing yards per game (66th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- UH was winless on the road last season, but went 3-4 at home.
- As favorites, the Warriors were undefeated (1-0). But they were just 2-10 as underdogs.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hawaii's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dedrick Parson
|RB
|830 YDS / 11 TD / 63.8 YPG / 4.4 YPC
30 REC / 171 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.2 REC YPG
|Brayden Schager
|QB
|2,348 YDS (55.3%) / 13 TD / 10 INT
|Tylan Hines
|RB
|634 YDS / 2 TD / 48.8 YPG / 7.6 YPC
|Zion Bowens
|WR
|35 REC / 494 YDS / 4 TD / 38.0 YPG
|Penei Pavihi
|LB
|49 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Peter Manuma
|DB
|37 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Logan Taylor
|LB
|40 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Malik Hausman
|DB
|30 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 6 PD
Rainbow Warriors' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Rainbow Warriors will be playing the 96th-ranked schedule this year.
- In terms of difficulty, based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last season, Hawaii will be facing the 94th-ranked conference schedule this year.
- Hawaii has six games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and four with less than four wins last season.
Hawaii 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Vanderbilt
|August 26
|-
|-
|1
|Stanford
|September 1
|-
|-
|2
|Albany (NY)
|September 10
|-
|-
|3
|@ Oregon
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|New Mexico State
|September 24
|-
|-
|5
|@ UNLV
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|San Diego State
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ New Mexico
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|San Jose State
|October 29
|-
|-
|10
|@ Nevada
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Air Force
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Wyoming
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Colorado State
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.