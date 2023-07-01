The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have +12500 odds to take home the MWC title in 2023, which ranks them 11th in the conference. Check out the numbers below, if you're looking to make a futures bet on their futures odds.

Hawaii Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250)

+12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Hawaii 2023 Schedule

Hawaii will have the 96th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). The Rainbow Warriors have games scheduled against teams that earned winning records in 2022, including teams that totaled nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Vanderbilt August 26 1 - Stanford September 1 1 - Albany (NY) September 10 2 - @ Oregon September 16 3 - New Mexico State September 24 4 - @ UNLV September 30 5 - San Diego State October 14 7 - @ New Mexico October 21 8 - San Jose State October 29 9 - @ Nevada November 4 10 - Air Force November 11 11 - @ Wyoming November 18 12 - Colorado State November 25 13 -

