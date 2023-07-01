The 2023 campaign kicks off for Gerald Everett when the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Gerald Everett Injury Status

Everett is currently not listed as injured.

Gerald Everett 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 87 TAR, 58 REC, 555 YDS, 4 TD

Gerald Everett Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 81.50 171 14 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 72.76 212 19 2023 ADP - 161 18

Other Chargers Players

Gerald Everett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 3 54 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 10 6 71 0 Week 3 Jaguars 6 2 25 0 Week 4 @Texans 6 5 61 1 Week 5 @Browns 3 1 2 0 Week 6 Broncos 7 5 29 0 Week 7 Seahawks 9 5 63 0 Week 9 @Falcons 8 5 36 0 Week 10 @49ers 2 2 23 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 4 4 18 0 Week 13 @Raiders 6 5 80 0 Week 14 Dolphins 8 5 28 0 Week 15 Titans 6 4 42 0 Week 17 Rams 3 3 15 1 Week 18 @Broncos 5 3 8 1 Wild Card @Jaguars 8 6 109 1

