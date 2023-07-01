Geno Smith is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Seattle Seahawks collide with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Geno Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not on the injured list.

Is Smith your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Geno Smith NFL MVP Odds

Geno Smith 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 399-for-572 (69.8%), 4,282 YDS (7.5 YPA), 30 TD, 11 INT 68 CAR, 366 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Smith and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Geno Smith Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 303.88 5 5 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 281.04 12 12 2023 ADP - 110 15

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Geno Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Broncos 23 28 195 2 0 6 14 0 Week 2 @49ers 24 30 197 0 1 2 2 0 Week 3 Falcons 32 44 325 2 1 2 -1 0 Week 4 @Lions 23 30 320 2 0 7 49 1 Week 5 @Saints 16 25 268 3 0 3 13 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 31 197 0 0 6 48 0 Week 7 @Chargers 20 27 210 2 1 4 7 0 Week 8 Giants 23 34 212 2 0 5 26 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 26 34 275 2 1 6 38 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 23 33 275 2 0 4 22 0 Week 12 Raiders 27 37 328 2 1 5 22 0 Week 13 @Rams 28 39 367 3 1 2 3 0 Week 14 Panthers 21 36 264 3 2 3 20 0 Week 15 49ers 31 44 238 1 0 1 18 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 25 40 215 1 1 3 16 0 Week 17 Jets 18 29 183 2 0 5 18 0 Week 18 Rams 19 31 213 1 2 4 51 0 Wild Card @49ers 25 35 253 2 1 4 28 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.