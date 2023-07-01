Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Discover More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .950, fueled by an OBP of .403 and a team-best slugging percentage of .547 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is eighth in slugging.

Freeman is batting .381 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 77.8% of his games this year (63 of 81), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (39.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (16.0%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

In 52 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .312 AVG .333 .391 OBP .415 .487 SLG .601 17 XBH 26 5 HR 9 21 RBI 32 31/20 K/BB 33/19 7 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings