Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .950, fueled by an OBP of .403 and a team-best slugging percentage of .547 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is eighth in slugging.
- Freeman is batting .381 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 77.8% of his games this year (63 of 81), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (39.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (16.0%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 52 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.312
|AVG
|.333
|.391
|OBP
|.415
|.487
|SLG
|.601
|17
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|32
|31/20
|K/BB
|33/19
|7
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch (1-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.