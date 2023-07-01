The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Ernest Jones and the Los Angeles Rams opening the year with a tilt against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Ernest Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not listed as injured.

Ernest Jones 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 113 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Rams Players

Ernest Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 0.0 1.0 12 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 8 49ers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 15 @Packers 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 0.0 1.0 5 0 0

