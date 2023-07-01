Eric Kendricks is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Chargers match up with the Miami Dolphins in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Eric Kendricks Injury Status

Kendricks is currently not listed as injured.

Is Kendricks your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Eric Kendricks 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 137 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Rep Kendricks and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chargers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Eric Kendricks 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 3 Lions 0.0 0.0 11 0 2 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 13 Jets 0.0 0.0 13 0 0 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 15 Colts 1.0 4.0 12 0 0 Week 16 Giants 0.0 0.0 10 0 1 Week 17 @Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card Giants 1.0 1.0 6 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.