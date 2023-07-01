Eric Kendricks: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Eric Kendricks is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Chargers match up with the Miami Dolphins in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Eric Kendricks Injury Status
Kendricks is currently not listed as injured.
Is Kendricks your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Eric Kendricks 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|137 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.
Rep Kendricks and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Chargers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Eric Kendricks 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|2
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|1.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|13
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|1.0
|4.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|1
|Week 17
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|1.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.