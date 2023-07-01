One of the favorites going into the 2023 Women's World Cup is England, at +350 to win the tournament and -2500 to win its group.

England: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +350 2 1 Odds to Win Group D -2500 1 1

England: Last World Cup Performance

Ellen White led his team at the 2019 World Cup, scoring six goals. And four years ago the team got one goal from Jill Scott.

England: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Haiti July 22 5:30 AM ET - - Denmark July 28 4:30 AM ET - - China August 1 7:00 AM ET - -

England Roster

Name Age Number Club Lucy Bronze 31 2 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alex Greenwood 29 6 Manchester City WFC (England) Jessica Carter 25 3 Chelsea FC (England) Lotte Wubben-Moy 24 23 Arsenal WFC (England) Esme Morgan 22 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Niamh Charles 24 15 Chelsea FC (England) Millie Bright 29 5 Chelsea FC (England) Mary Earps 30 1 Manchester United WFC (England) Hannah Hampton 22 21 Aston Villa WFC (England) Ellie Roebuck 23 13 Manchester City WFC (England) Lauren Hemp 22 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Lauren James 21 7 Chelsea FC (England) Katie Robinson 20 22 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Jordan Nobbs 30 16 Aston Villa WFC (England) Laura Coombs 32 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Katie Zelem 27 14 Manchester United WFC (England) Chloe Kelly 25 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Keira Walsh 26 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Bethany England 29 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Georgia Stanway 24 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Alessia Russo 24 9 Manchester United WFC (England) Rachel Daly 31 19 Aston Villa WFC (England) Ella Toone 23 10 Manchester United WFC (England)

