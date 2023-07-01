In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Easton Stick and the Los Angeles Chargers will match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Peruse Stick's stats in the article below.

Watch the Chargers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Easton Stick Injury Status

Stick is currently listed as active.

Is Stick your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Easton Stick 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 13-for-24 (54.2%), 179 YDS (7.5 YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT 0 CAR, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Stick and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Easton Stick Fantasy Insights

In Week 14 against the Denver Broncos, Stick completed 54.2% of his passes for 179 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions, good for 5.2 fantasy points.

Other Chargers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Easton Stick 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 14 Broncos 13 24 179 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.