The 2023 campaign kicks off for Earnest Brown IV when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Earnest Brown IV Injury Status

Brown is currently not on the injury report.

Earnest Brown IV 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 9 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Rams Players

Earnest Brown IV 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 14 Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 0.0 1.0 5 0 0

