Duke Shelley's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Duke Shelley Injury Status

Shelley is currently not on the injury report.

Is Shelley your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Duke Shelley 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 30 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Rep Shelley and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Rams Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke Shelley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 12 Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 13 Jets 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 16 Giants 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 18 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 1 1 Wild Card Giants 0.0 0.0 6 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.