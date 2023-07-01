Duke Shelley: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Duke Shelley's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
Duke Shelley Injury Status
Shelley is currently not on the injury report.
Duke Shelley 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|30 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 8 Pass Def.
Duke Shelley 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 10
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 12
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|2
|Week 14
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|2
|Week 16
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 18
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|1
|1
|Wild Card
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
