Drew Lock and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Lock's stats in the column below.

Drew Lock Injury Status

Lock is currently listed as active.

Drew Lock 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 26-for-43 (60.5%), 335 YDS (7.8 YPA), 2 TD, 3 INT 4 CAR, 16 YDS, 0 TD

Drew Lock Fantasy Insights

Lock is the 48th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 299th overall, as he has posted 17.0 total fantasy points (5.7 per game).

In Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers, Lock completed 71.0% of his passes for 269 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions with five rushing yards on the ground, good for 15.3 fantasy points.

Other Seahawks Players

Drew Lock 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Giants 2 6 63 0 0 1 11 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 6 3 0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 22 31 269 2 2 3 5 0

