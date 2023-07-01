Drew Doughty is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's best defenseman. For more stats and info on this Los Angeles Kings player, see below.

Drew Doughty's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Drew Doughty 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 25:54 751:28 Goals 0.2 7 Assists 0.3 8 Points 0.5 15 Hits 1.3 39 Takeaways 0.2 7 Giveaways 0.8 22 Penalty Minutes 0.6 18

Drew Doughty's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

BSW,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

