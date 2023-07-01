Drew Doughty 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Drew Doughty is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's best defenseman. For more stats and info on this Los Angeles Kings player, see below.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Drew Doughty's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Think Drew Doughty will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Drew Doughty 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|25:54
|751:28
|Goals
|0.2
|7
|Assists
|0.3
|8
|Points
|0.5
|15
|Hits
|1.3
|39
|Takeaways
|0.2
|7
|Giveaways
|0.8
|22
|Penalty Minutes
|0.6
|18
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Drew Doughty's Next Game
- Matchup: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.