The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Donald Parham and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a tilt versus the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Donald Parham Injury Status

Parham is currently not listed as injured.

Donald Parham 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 12 TAR, 10 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD

Donald Parham Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 19.00 364 65 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 36.37 300 38 2023 ADP - 840 129

Other Chargers Players

Donald Parham 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 3 3 53 0 Week 15 Titans 3 3 35 0 Week 16 @Colts 2 1 8 0 Week 17 Rams 1 1 3 1 Week 18 @Broncos 2 2 31 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 5 4 23 0

