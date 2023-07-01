Donald Parham: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Donald Parham and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a tilt versus the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Donald Parham Injury Status
Parham is currently not listed as injured.
Donald Parham 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|12 TAR, 10 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD
Donald Parham Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|19.00
|364
|65
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|36.37
|300
|38
|2023 ADP
|-
|840
|129
Donald Parham 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|3
|3
|53
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|3
|3
|35
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|2
|2
|31
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|5
|4
|23
|0
