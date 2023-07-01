Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) will visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (23-59) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, July 1, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +200 odds to win. Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). A 9.5-run total is set in this contest.

Dodgers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (5-4, 4.39 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (1-3, 3.96 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 40 (58.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 7-3 (70%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Dodgers went 6-3 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 20, or 29%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Dodgers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Miguel Rojas 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Will Smith 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) J.D. Martínez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+100)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

