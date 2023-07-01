Daniel Lynch will look to slow down Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers when they take on his Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB action with 130 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles' .449 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (445 total).

The Dodgers rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.261).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers are sending Julio Urias (5-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday, May 18 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty went three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

Urias enters the game with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Urias is looking to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies W 5-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Michael Grove Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bobby Miller Alec Marsh 7/1/2023 Royals - Away Julio Urías Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals - Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates - Home Clayton Kershaw Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates - Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates - Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo

