Daniel Lynch will be on the hill for the Kansas City Royals when they take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +200 odds to play spoiler. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 9.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have won three of their last four games against the spread. In three straight games, Los Angeles and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that stretch being 11.2 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have a 40-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.8% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 7-3 (winning 70% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The Dodgers have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 81 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-31-5).

The Dodgers have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 6-5-0 ATS.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 22-20 13-14 32-21 35-22 10-13

