Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) versus the Kansas City Royals (23-59) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

The probable starters are Julio Urias (5-4) for the Dodgers and Daniel Lynch (1-3) for the Royals.

Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Dodgers have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Dodgers have won 40, or 58.8%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles is 7-3 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 445.

The Dodgers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule