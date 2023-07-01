Divine Deablo: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Divine Deablo and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a matchup against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Divine Deablo Injury Status
Deablo is currently not listed as injured.
Is Deablo your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Divine Deablo 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|74 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Rep Deablo and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Raiders Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Divine Deablo 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|16
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|0.0
|1.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|14
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.