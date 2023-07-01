The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Divine Deablo and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a matchup against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Divine Deablo Injury Status

Deablo is currently not listed as injured.

Is Deablo your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Divine Deablo 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
74 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Deablo and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Raiders Players

Jimmy Garoppolo: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Maxx Crosby: Stats & Injury News
Chandler Jones: Stats & Injury News
Davante Adams: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jakobi Meyers: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Hunter Renfrow: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
John Jenkins: Stats & Injury News
Bilal Nichols: Stats & Injury News
Brian Hoyer: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
DeAndre Carter: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Brandon Bolden: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Marcus Peters: Stats & Injury News
Robert Spillane: Stats & Injury News
Ameer Abdullah: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Austin Hooper: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Roderic Teamer: Stats & Injury News
Jerry Tillery: Stats & Injury News
Brandon Facyson: Stats & Injury News
Jesper Horsted: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
David Long Jr.: Stats & Injury News
Marcus Epps: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Divine Deablo 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0
Week 2 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 16 0 0
Week 3 @Titans 0.0 0.0 7 0 1
Week 4 Broncos 0.0 0.0 8 0 0
Week 5 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 10 0 0
Week 7 Texans 0.0 1.0 11 0 0
Week 8 @Saints 0.0 0.0 14 0 0
Week 9 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.