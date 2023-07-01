The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Divine Deablo and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a matchup against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Divine Deablo Injury Status

Deablo is currently not listed as injured.

Divine Deablo 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 74 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Divine Deablo 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 16 0 0 Week 3 @Titans 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 4 Broncos 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 7 Texans 0.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 0.0 0.0 14 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

