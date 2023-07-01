At +900, Devon Witherspoon owns the third-best odds in the league to bring home the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Devon Witherspoon 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +900 3rd Bet $100 to win $900

Devon Witherspoon Insights

The Seahawks ranked 11th in pass offense (231.4 passing yards per game) and 13th in pass defense (211.5 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

Despite sporting a bottom-five run defense that ranked third-worst in the NFL (150.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, Seattle put up better results offensively, ranking 18th in the NFL by averaging 120.1 rushing yards per game.

All Seahawks Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Geno Smith +3000 (12th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Tariq Woolen +10000 (28th in NFL) Kenneth Walker III +8000 (37th in NFL) D.K. Metcalf +8000 (37th in NFL) Bobby Wagner +12500 (40th in NFL) Jamal Adams +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyler Lockett +15000 (61st in NFL) Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 (75th in NFL)

