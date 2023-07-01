The 2023 campaign kicks off for Derwin James when the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Derwin James Injury Status

James is currently listed as active.

Check Out Derwin James NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Derwin James 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 115 Tackles (5 for loss), 4 Sacks, 2 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Derwin James 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 1 1 6 0 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 0 1 9 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 0 0 9 0 1 Week 4 @Texans 0 0 7 0 2 Week 5 @Browns 0 0 14 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 1 10 0 0 Week 7 Seahawks 0 0 8 0 0 Week 9 @Falcons 1 1 9 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 0 0 13 0 0 Week 11 Chiefs 1 1 7 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 0 0 8 1 1 Week 13 @Raiders 0 0 6 0 0 Week 16 @Colts 0 0 3 1 1 Week 18 @Broncos 0 0 6 0 1 Wild Card @Jaguars 0 0 9 0 0

