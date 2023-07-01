At +8000, Derwin James is a long shot to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 24th-best in the NFL.

Derwin James 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +8000 24th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Derwin James Insights

On defense last year, James helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 115 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and six passes defended in 14 games.

Offensively, the Chargers were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking third-best in the NFL by compiling 269.6 passing yards per game. They ranked seventh on defense (200.4 passing yards allowed per game).

With 89.6 offensive rushing yards per game (third-worst) and 145.8 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (fifth-worst), Los Angeles was outplayed on both sides of the ball in the running game last season.

All Chargers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Herbert +1100 (3rd in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Joey Bosa +3500 (14th in NFL) Derwin James +8000 (24th in NFL) Austin Ekeler +3500 (24th in NFL) Khalil Mack +20000 (51st in NFL) Keenan Allen +20000 (75th in NFL) Quentin Johnston +25000 (112th in NFL) Mike Williams +25000 (112th in NFL)

