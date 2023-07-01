Derion Kendrick is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Los Angeles Rams kick off their season in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Derion Kendrick Injury Status

Kendrick is currently not listed as injured.

Derion Kendrick 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Derion Kendrick 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 4 @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 5 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 8 49ers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 11 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

