With +5000 odds to claim the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Derick Hall is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (18th-best odds in league).

Derick Hall 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +5000 18th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Derick Hall Insights

As part of the Seahawks' defense, Hall has recorded three tackles in two games.

The Seahawks sport the 17th-ranked passing offense this year (203 passing yards per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking third-worst with 325 passing yards allowed per game.

Seattle is averaging 83.5 rushing yards per game offensively this season (26th in NFL), and is surrendering 97 rushing yards per game (13th) on defense.

All Seahawks Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Geno Smith +8000 (20th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) D.K. Metcalf +8000 (31st in NFL) Tyler Lockett +10000 (36th in NFL) Kenneth Walker III +10000 (36th in NFL) Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 (77th in NFL)

