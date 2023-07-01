Demarcus Robinson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Demarcus Robinson when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Demarcus Robinson Injury Status
Robinson is currently not on the injury report.
Demarcus Robinson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|75 TAR, 48 REC, 458 YDS, 2 TD
Demarcus Robinson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|55.80
|225
|83
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|31.31
|328
|127
|2023 ADP
|-
|946
|293
Demarcus Robinson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|2
|1
|12
|1
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bills
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|8
|6
|64
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|4
|1
|12
|0
|Week 11
|Panthers
|9
|9
|128
|0
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|4
|1
|17
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|8
|7
|41
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|6
|5
|52
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|6
|6
|29
|0
|Week 16
|Falcons
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Week 17
|Steelers
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|9
|2
|24
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|3
|2
|49
|1
