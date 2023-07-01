The 2023 campaign kicks off for Demarcus Robinson when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Demarcus Robinson Injury Status

Robinson is currently not on the injury report.

Demarcus Robinson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 75 TAR, 48 REC, 458 YDS, 2 TD

Demarcus Robinson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 55.80 225 83 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 31.31 328 127 2023 ADP - 946 293

Other Rams Players

Demarcus Robinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 1 12 1 Week 3 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Bills 3 2 10 0 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 8 0 Week 6 @Giants 5 3 27 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 8 6 64 0 Week 9 @Saints 4 1 12 0 Week 11 Panthers 9 9 128 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 4 1 17 0 Week 13 Broncos 8 7 41 0 Week 14 @Steelers 6 5 52 0 Week 15 @Browns 6 6 29 0 Week 16 Falcons 1 1 6 1 Week 17 Steelers 3 1 9 0 Week 18 @Bengals 9 2 24 0 Wild Card @Bengals 3 2 49 1

