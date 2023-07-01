DeeJay Dallas' 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

DeeJay Dallas Injury Status

Dallas is currently not on the injury report.

DeeJay Dallas 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 35 CAR, 186 YDS (5.3 YPC), 0 TD 19 TAR, 17 REC, 126 YDS, 0 TD

DeeJay Dallas Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 29.20 313 70 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 22.92 369 100 2023 ADP - 419 106

DeeJay Dallas 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @49ers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 3 21 0 2 17 0 Week 5 @Saints 1 4 0 1 6 0 Week 6 Cardinals 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 6 35 0 2 6 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 1 2 0 2 13 0 Week 13 @Rams 10 37 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 2 10 0 6 32 0 Week 17 Jets 7 43 0 3 55 0 Week 18 Rams 2 29 0 1 -3 0 Wild Card @49ers 6 13 0 0 0 0

