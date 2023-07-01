Decobie Durant is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Los Angeles Rams kick off their season in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Decobie Durant Injury Status

Durant is currently not listed as injured.

Decobie Durant 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 20 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 3 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Decobie Durant 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Falcons 1.0 1.0 2 1 1 Week 13 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 14 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 16 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 2 2 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

