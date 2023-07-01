Deane Leonard and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. All of Leonard's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Watch the Chargers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Deane Leonard Injury Status

Leonard is currently not on the injured list.

Is Leonard your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Deane Leonard 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 20 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Rep Leonard and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chargers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Deane Leonard 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 10 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 11 @Packers 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 13 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 7 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.