DeAndre Carter's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

DeAndre Carter Injury Status

Carter is currently not on the injured list.

Is Carter your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

DeAndre Carter 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 65 TAR, 46 REC, 538 YDS, 3 TD

Rep Carter and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeAndre Carter Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 66.30 198 69 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 21.60 381 143 2023 ADP - 695 231

Other Raiders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DeAndre Carter 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 3 64 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 3 3 55 0 Week 3 Jaguars 4 3 31 0 Week 4 @Texans 3 2 16 0 Week 5 @Browns 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 5 3 17 0 Week 7 Seahawks 7 3 37 0 Week 9 @Falcons 6 5 53 0 Week 10 @49ers 4 4 64 1 Week 11 Chiefs 3 3 33 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 10 7 73 1 Week 13 @Raiders 2 1 14 0 Week 14 Dolphins 2 1 0 0 Week 15 Titans 2 1 15 0 Week 17 Rams 3 2 14 0 Week 18 @Broncos 5 3 43 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 3 2 17 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.