Dean Marlowe and the Los Angeles Chargers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Marlowe's stats.

Dean Marlowe Injury Status

Marlowe is currently listed as active.

Dean Marlowe 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 10 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Chargers Players

Dean Marlowe 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 Raiders 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

