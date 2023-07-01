The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a game versus the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Davante Adams Injury Status

Adams is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Davante Adams NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Davante Adams 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 180 TAR, 100 REC, 1,516 YDS, 14 TD

Davante Adams Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 235.50 20 2 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 174.05 49 7 2023 ADP - 16 8

Davante Adams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 17 10 141 1 Week 2 Cardinals 7 2 12 1 Week 3 @Titans 10 5 36 1 Week 4 Broncos 13 9 101 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 7 3 124 2 Week 7 Texans 9 8 95 0 Week 8 @Saints 5 1 3 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 17 10 146 2 Week 10 Colts 14 9 126 1 Week 11 @Broncos 13 7 141 2 Week 12 @Seahawks 11 7 74 0 Week 13 Chargers 12 8 177 2 Week 14 @Rams 7 3 71 0 Week 15 Patriots 9 4 28 0 Week 16 @Steelers 9 2 15 0 Week 17 49ers 11 7 153 2 Week 18 Chiefs 9 5 73 0

