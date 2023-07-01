Davante Adams: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a game versus the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Davante Adams Injury Status
Adams is currently not on the injured list.
Davante Adams 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|180 TAR, 100 REC, 1,516 YDS, 14 TD
Davante Adams Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|235.50
|20
|2
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|174.05
|49
|7
|2023 ADP
|-
|16
|8
Davante Adams 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|17
|10
|141
|1
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|7
|2
|12
|1
|Week 3
|@Titans
|10
|5
|36
|1
|Week 4
|Broncos
|13
|9
|101
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|7
|3
|124
|2
|Week 7
|Texans
|9
|8
|95
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|17
|10
|146
|2
|Week 10
|Colts
|14
|9
|126
|1
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|13
|7
|141
|2
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|11
|7
|74
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|12
|8
|177
|2
|Week 14
|@Rams
|7
|3
|71
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|9
|4
|28
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|9
|2
|15
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|11
|7
|153
|2
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|9
|5
|73
|0
