In Week 7 of the 2023 season, Darrell Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams will match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Henderson's stats.

Darrell Henderson Injury Status

Henderson is currently not on the injury report.

Darrell Henderson 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 70 CAR, 283 YDS (4.0 YPC), 3 TD 22 TAR, 17 REC, 102 YDS, 0 TD

Darrell Henderson Fantasy Insights

Darrell Henderson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 47 0 5 26 0 Week 2 Falcons 10 47 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 17 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 27 0 3 12 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0 0 0 4 30 0 Week 6 Panthers 12 43 1 2 9 0 Week 8 49ers 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 12 56 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 6 21 1 1 11 0 Week 11 @Saints 2 9 0 0 0 0

