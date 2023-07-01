Darien Butler is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Las Vegas Raiders collide with the Denver Broncos in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Darien Butler Injury Status

Butler is currently not on the injury report.

Darien Butler 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Darien Butler 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 10 Colts 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

