At +8000, Daiyan Henley a long shot to take home the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 28th-best in the league.

Want to bet on Daiyan Henley? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Daiyan Henley 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +8000 28th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Daiyan Henley Insights

The Chargers sported the seventh-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (200.4 allowed per game), and they were better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 269.6 passing yards per game.

With 89.6 offensive rushing yards per game (third-worst) and 145.8 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (fifth-worst), Los Angeles was outplayed on both sides of the ball in the running game last season.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Chargers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Herbert +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (17th in NFL) Austin Ekeler +5000 (17th in NFL) Keenan Allen +12500 (48th in NFL) Quentin Johnston +25000 (111th in NFL) Mike Williams +25000 (111th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.