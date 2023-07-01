D'Wayne Eskridge is currently suspended. His Seattle Seahawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET in Week 1.

D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status

Eskridge is currently not listed as injured.

D'Wayne Eskridge 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
13 TAR, 7 REC, 58 YDS, 0 TD

D'Wayne Eskridge Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 6.80 454 163
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 15.15 434 162
2023 ADP - 587 198

Other Seahawks Players

D'Wayne Eskridge 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Broncos 2 1 0 0
Week 2 @49ers 1 1 6 0
Week 4 @Lions 1 1 10 0
Week 5 @Saints 1 0 0 0
Week 6 Cardinals 3 3 39 0
Week 7 @Chargers 1 0 0 0
Week 8 Giants 2 1 3 0
Week 9 @Cardinals 2 0 0 0

