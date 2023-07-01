Cooper Kupp: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Cooper Kupp when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Cooper Kupp Injury Status
Kupp is currently not listed as injured.
Cooper Kupp 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|98 TAR, 75 REC, 812 YDS, 6 TD
|9 CAR, 52 YDS (5.8 YPC), 1 TD
Cooper Kupp Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|126.40
|96
|22
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|189.24
|42
|3
|2023 ADP
|-
|8
|4
Cooper Kupp 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|15
|13
|128
|1
|Week 2
|Falcons
|14
|11
|108
|2
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|6
|4
|44
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|19
|14
|122
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|10
|7
|125
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|8
|7
|80
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|12
|8
|79
|1
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|9
|8
|127
|1
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|5
|3
|-1
|0
