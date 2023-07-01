The 2023 season kicks off for Cooper Kupp when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Cooper Kupp Injury Status

Kupp is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Cooper Kupp NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Cooper Kupp 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 98 TAR, 75 REC, 812 YDS, 6 TD 9 CAR, 52 YDS (5.8 YPC), 1 TD

Cooper Kupp Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 126.40 96 22 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 189.24 42 3 2023 ADP - 8 4

Cooper Kupp 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 15 13 128 1 Week 2 Falcons 14 11 108 2 Week 3 @Cardinals 6 4 44 0 Week 4 @49ers 19 14 122 0 Week 5 Cowboys 10 7 125 1 Week 6 Panthers 8 7 80 0 Week 8 49ers 12 8 79 1 Week 9 @Buccaneers 9 8 127 1 Week 10 Cardinals 5 3 -1 0

