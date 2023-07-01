With +2500 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Cooper Kupp is one of the favorites for the award (eighth-best odds in NFL). Better yet, he has two total props that you can wager on. Find more info on those below.

Cooper Kupp 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +15000 31st Bet $100 to win $15,000 Off. POY +2500 8th Bet $100 to win $2,500

Cooper Kupp Insights

Kupp was the most prolific pass-catcher of the current Rams last season, as the seventh-year man was targeted 98 times and notched 75 receptions for 812 yards (90.2 per game) with six TDs.

The Rams, who were 27th in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Los Angeles put up 182.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 21st, giving up 226.0 passing yards per contest.

All Rams Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Cooper Kupp +15000 (31st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Aaron Donald +25000 (47th in NFL) +2000 (7th in NFL) Matthew Stafford +5000 (17th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Cam Akers +25000 (112th in NFL) Tyler Higbee +25000 (112th in NFL)

